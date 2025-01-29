Four Profiteers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Five shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city
on Wednesday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including
inner block of the city and arrested Muhammad Ilyas,Safdar, Ashraf, Gulzar and Riaz
on the charge of profiteering.
The magistrates also imposed fines on the violators.
The cases were registered against the accused.
