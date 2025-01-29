Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Five shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city

on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including

inner block of the city and arrested Muhammad Ilyas,Safdar, Ashraf, Gulzar and Riaz

on the charge of profiteering.

The magistrates also imposed fines on the violators.

The cases were registered against the accused.

