Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Four shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Friday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested four shopkeepers including Muhammad Nauman,Muhammad Bilal,Ijaz and Atif for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.