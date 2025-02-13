Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various

parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various areas of the

city and Khalid, Safdar, Shoukat and Javed were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases against the accused and also imposed

fine on them.

