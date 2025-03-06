Four profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and found that shopkeepers namely- Fahad,Safdar,Kamran and Gulzar were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.