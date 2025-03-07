Four Profiteers Held:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Friday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sahiwal,Farooqa,Tarkhanwala and found that shopkeepers namely- Shahzad,Nasir, Muhammad Ameen and Muhammad Abbas were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
