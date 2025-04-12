Four profiteers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering here on Saturday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points and found shopkeepers Shoaib, Akhtar, Waseem, Javed and Gulzar involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.