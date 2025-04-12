Four Profiteers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering here on Saturday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points and found shopkeepers Shoaib, Akhtar, Waseem, Javed and Gulzar involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
Recent Stories
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML1 hour ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide1 hour ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks1 hour ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins1 hour ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews Vaisakhi festival preparations1 hour ago
-
Billions of dollars investment expected in upcoming overseas Pakistan's convention 20251 hour ago
-
Mela Chiraghan continues on second day1 hour ago
-
Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi2 hours ago
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader2 hours ago