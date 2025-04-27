Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city here on Sunday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali Road, Istaqlalabad and Chungi No. 9 and found shopkeepers Rafique, Khalid, Irfan and Shahid were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.