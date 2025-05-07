Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali Road, Istaqlalabad and Khushab Road and found shopkeepers Safdar, Khaliq, Irfan and Shahid involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

