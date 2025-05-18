Four profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Four shopkeepers were booked for profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested seven shopkeepers, including Safdar, Shamsher, Javed and Numan for overcharging. Cases were registered against them.