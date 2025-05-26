Four Profiteers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration on Monday arrested four profiteers in a crackdown
launched against profiteering in the city.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates checked various shops located
in Blocks No 4, 7 and Block No 8.
They found Muhammad Naeem, Mubashar Ali, Irshad Ali and Sabir Hussain involved
in profiteering and overpricing.
The price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and cases
were also registered them.
