Four Profiteers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration on Monday arrested four profiteers in a crackdown

launched against profiteering in the city.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates checked various shops located

in Blocks No 4, 7 and Block No 8.

They found Muhammad Naeem, Mubashar Ali, Irshad Ali and Sabir Hussain involved

in profiteering and overpricing.

The price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and cases

were also registered them.

