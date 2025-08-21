Four Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various markets and found that shopkeepers, including Akram, Javed, Gulzar and Nasir, involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed fines.
