Four Profiteers Held In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:32 PM

Four profiteers held in sialkot

The district police arrested four shopkeepers for selling consumable items including sugar at higher rates than the officially-fixed price

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police arrested four shopkeepers for selling consumable items including sugar at higher rates than the officially-fixed price.

According to official source here on Saturday, Phalora police conducted raid at Versalakey on the report of special Magistrate and found four shopkeepers-- Sohail, Afzal,Nayamat and another sold food items at exorbitant rates.

Police registered cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

