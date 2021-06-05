Four Profiteers Held In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:32 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police arrested four shopkeepers for selling consumable items including sugar at higher rates than the officially-fixed price.
According to official source here on Saturday, Phalora police conducted raid at Versalakey on the report of special Magistrate and found four shopkeepers-- Sohail, Afzal,Nayamat and another sold food items at exorbitant rates.
Police registered cases and started investigation.