Four PSP officers to retire till Jan 22

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as four high ranking officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would retire from services by January 22 on turning 60, the age of superannuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as four high ranking officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would retire from services by January 22 on turning 60, the age of superannuation.

According to the notification of Cabinet Division, Capt (Rtd) Abbas Hussain Malik, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) presently serving in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) is going to retire on August 04,2021, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Similarly, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, a BS-21 officer of PSP presently serving in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will attain the age of superannuation on Jan 8,2022.

While, Iftikhar Ahmad, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will complete his service on May 9,2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Likewise, Muhammad Anwar Khan, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving under Government of Punjab, will retire on July 26,2021, on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification of Establishment Division.