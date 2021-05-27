UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four PSP Officers To Retire Till Jan 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:56 PM

Four PSP officers to retire till Jan 22

As many as four high ranking officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would retire from services by January 22 on turning 60, the age of superannuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as four high ranking officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would retire from services by January 22 on turning 60, the age of superannuation.

According to the notification of Cabinet Division, Capt (Rtd) Abbas Hussain Malik, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) presently serving in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) is going to retire on August 04,2021, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Similarly, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, a BS-21 officer of PSP presently serving in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will attain the age of superannuation on Jan 8,2022.

While, Iftikhar Ahmad, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will complete his service on May 9,2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Likewise, Muhammad Anwar Khan, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving under Government of Punjab, will retire on July 26,2021, on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification of Establishment Division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Government Of Punjab Motorway January May July August Afridi From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Russians spurn Sputnik shots, deaf to Putin's plea ..

7 minutes ago

Sun Yang doping retrial ends, with verdict promise ..

7 minutes ago

Three bills introduced in National Assembly

7 minutes ago

Actor Steven Seagal to Join Just Russia For Truth ..

10 minutes ago

Covid sparks French rush for country homes

10 minutes ago

Tennis: Parma ATP results - collated

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.