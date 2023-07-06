Open Menu

Four Quacks Held For Running Dental Clinics

Published July 06, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Atta-ul-Munim on Thursday arrested four quacks running a dental clinic without any requisite license.

"Acting on a complaint, four quacks were nabbed from the Bacha Khan Chowk of the provincial capital," AC Quetta said.

The unskilled and unauthorized persons impersonating the dentists had set up their clinics along the road. They have been sent to jail, soon after their arrest.

AC Quetta while reiterating government resolve said that stern action will be taken against those playing with the lives of the people.

He called upon the people to inform quacks so that immediate action may be taken against them.

He also urged people to avoid resorting to the quacks for medical treatment.

