Four Rangers personnel injures in a road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Four officials of Shahbaz Rangers were critically injured in Shikarpur in a road accident on late night of Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a Rangers vehicle overturned on the Indus Highway, Shikarpur, on way to Jaccobabad, inflicting injuries to four officials of the paramilitary force.

The police and rescue services shifted them to a hospital in Sukkur. The injured officials were identified as Khalil, Tajamul, Saeed and Manzoor.