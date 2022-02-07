Four receive burn injuries due to gas leakage

Four sisters received severe burn injuries when their house caught fire due to gas leakage in the limits of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Four sisters received severe burn injuries when their house caught fire due to gas leakage in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday said that fire erupted in a house of Muhammad Idrees at Chak 69-RB on Sheikhupura road due to gas leakage.

As a result, four sisters named Fazeelat Bibi, 35, Moafi, 35, Urooj, 18, and Ayesha, 13, were seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.