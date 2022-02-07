UrduPoint.com

Four Receive Burn Injuries Due To Gas Leakage

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Four receive burn injuries due to gas leakage

Four sisters received severe burn injuries when their house caught fire due to gas leakage in the limits of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Four sisters received severe burn injuries when their house caught fire due to gas leakage in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday said that fire erupted in a house of Muhammad Idrees at Chak 69-RB on Sheikhupura road due to gas leakage.

As a result, four sisters named Fazeelat Bibi, 35, Moafi, 35, Urooj, 18, and Ayesha, 13, were seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Station Road Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes AU Summit’s Decision to Suspend Gra ..

OIC Welcomes AU Summit’s Decision to Suspend Granting Israel AU Observer Statu ..

4 minutes ago
 Nilofar Bakhtiar holds consultations on Women and ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar holds consultations on Women and Climate Change

1 minute ago
 CPEC phase-2 involves multi-billion dollar investm ..

CPEC phase-2 involves multi-billion dollar investments: SAPM Khalid

1 minute ago
 Scholz, Macron, Duda to Discuss Situation Around U ..

Scholz, Macron, Duda to Discuss Situation Around Ukraine on Wednesday - Berlin

1 minute ago
 Scholz Says Following Strict Rules on Arms Export ..

Scholz Says Following Strict Rules on Arms Export to Crisis Zones Amid Ukraine's ..

7 minutes ago
 Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabb ..

Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabbers, encroachers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>