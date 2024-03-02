Four Receive Burn Injuries, Lightening Up School In Pindigheb.
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Four members of a family, among them a mother and her two children, received burn injuries while lighting a stuck school building in two different incidents in the remote and far-flung town of Pindigheb here Saturday, police and rescue sources told.
In the first incident, the house of Husnain turned to ashes as fire engulfed the whole house due to gas leakage in the early hours of Saturday. As result, a 35-year-old house lady, his 4-year-old son Muhammad, his 2-year-old son Jabrial and his 31-year-old sister-in-law received burn injuries.
On getting information, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.
The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb, from where the house lady was shifted to Rawalpindi due to her critical burn injuries.
Separately, lightning stuck the building of Government Boys High School No. 2 around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The electrical wiring and sound system burned to ashes and the windowpanes of the class rooms shattered. However, no student or teacher was injured in the incident.
Panic and fear were spread among the students due to the incident.
