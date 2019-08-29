UrduPoint.com
Four Received Burns As Fire Erupts In Gas Shop In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Four received burns as fire erupts in gas shop in Multan

Four people sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted in an electric and gas shop, Matti Tal Road, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Four people sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted in an electric and gas shop, Matti Tal Road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the fire erupted in the shop owned by Qari Zubair and Waqas Ahmed, Sajid Shah, Kashif and Allah Ditta received burns.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to the Nishtar burn unit and extinguished the fire while cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

