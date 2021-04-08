Four recreational parks ready to facilitate public : Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that construction works of four parks have been completed under the Annual Development Program (ADP) and these parks will be opened for the public immediate after Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that construction works of four parks have been completed under the Annual Development Program (ADP) and these parks will be opened for the public immediate after Eid.

There are no encroachments at KMC's parks and various social and welfare organizations are working together to make the parks beautiful and green," the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting of Parks and Horticulture Department at his office here.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Director Parks Taha Saleem, Junaidullah Khan and others officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that a strategy has been formulated to complete the schemes of parks under ADP as soon as possible.

Along with development works, tree plantation is also underway for which a target has been set to plant 50 species of trees at each park. So far these ancient and traditional trees have been planted in three parks.

Ahmed said that after the completion of the ongoing works, these parks will be available for the citizens in better manner than before, where various types of recreational facilities will also be provided.

He was briefed that under the program, large-scale development work is underway at 45 parks of KMC which is being fully monitored. Works are being completed as per availability of funds.

Ahmed was told that Faizan Global Relief Foundation, Horticulture Society of Pakistan and other social organizations and civil society have fully supported the tree plantation and park improvement works.

The Administrator Karachi directed the Works and the Parks Departments to ensure the speedy completion of the development works of the parks through mutual liaison.

He said that more work needs to be done to address the shortage of recreational facilities in the city.

Only tree plantation is not need of the hour but all possible facilities should be provided for children and other citizens at the parks," he added.

Ahmed said that tree plantation could overcome environmental pollution in a large and industrial city like Karachi where air pollution and climate change are posing major challenges in the future.

"In this regard, the Miyawaki Forest Experiment has been successful in major cities and NED University is collaborating with KMC for the same purpose," he added.

"Every year, funds are allocated for the development schemes of the parks, so efforts should be made to focus on those works which can provide more facilities to the citizens as our first objective is to benefit the citizens," the Administrator said.

Ahmed said that fruitful results of ADP schemes will come to light only when the right priorities are set for them and their completion is ensured within the stipulated time.

He said that if there was any obstacle in this regard, immediate steps should be taken to remove the same.

"In the coming days, we want to give more and more parks to the citizens for which all the preparations are completed and work is being done in various fields," he added.