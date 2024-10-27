Four Regional Directorates To Oversee Healthcare Management
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Health Directorate has announced establishment of four regional directorates to enhance healthcare management and oversight.
In a statement issued by Health Advisor Ehtisham Ali on Sunday, "These directorates will streamline operations, improve local healthcare delivery, and reduce the administrative burden on the Directorate General of Health Services."
He said, "Regional director generals have been appointed for newly launched directorates.
"
The DG would be responsible for managing and coordinating health centers and medical staff within their respective regions.
Appointing and deploying medical staff of grade 16 and below and overseeing regular meetings of District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) were also among their job descriptions.
This decentralization initiative is expected to empower local health authorities and enable more efficient problem-solving at the grassroots level.
