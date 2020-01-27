UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Reports Of Standing Body Presented In Senate:Chairperson Of Committee Rahila Magsi

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Four reports of Standing Body presented in Senate:Chairperson of Committee Rahila Magsi

As many four reports of Standing Committees on Federal Education and Professional, National History and Literary were presented in the Senate on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :As many four reports of Standing Committees on Federal education and Professional, National History and Literary were presented in the Senate on Monday.

Chairperson of Committee Rahila Magsi presented the reports regarding Rules for Ph.

D students by Higher Education Commission, delay by HEC in giving compensation to the people, discriminatory examination system of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Pakistan and steps taken by the government since June 2013 to preserve the National Heritage in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Education June HEC Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

8 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

38 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.