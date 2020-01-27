Four reports of Standing Body presented in Senate:Chairperson of Committee Rahila Magsi

As many four reports of Standing Committees on Federal Education and Professional, National History and Literary were presented in the Senate on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :As many four reports of Standing Committees on Federal education and Professional, National History and Literary were presented in the Senate on Monday.

Chairperson of Committee Rahila Magsi presented the reports regarding Rules for Ph.

D students by Higher Education Commission, delay by HEC in giving compensation to the people, discriminatory examination system of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Pakistan and steps taken by the government since June 2013 to preserve the National Heritage in the country.