Four reports on bills presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Friday witnessed presentation of four reports on as many legislative proposals by Standing Committee on Interior.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik presented reports of the Committee on the Rights of Persons Arrested, Detained or under Custodial Investigation Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri presented report of the Committee on a point of public importance regarding interrogation of Umrah Zaireen at Islamabad Airport.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid the Annual Report of the National Economic Council for the Financial Year 2018-19.