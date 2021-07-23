UrduPoint.com
Four Rescued, Eight Missing As Boat Capsizes In Chenab

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Four rescued, eight missing as boat capsizes in Chenab

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Eight persons were missing and four children rescued as a boat capsized in the River Chenab here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the boat with two families on board, who were reportedly on a pleasure trip, suddenly capsized in the middle of the River Chenab.

On receiving information, the local divers reached the site of incident and managed to rescue four children, while the search for eight others, including women, was continuing till filing of this report.

