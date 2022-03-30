Four researchers present their work on folk literature at IRD Conference

As many as four presenters have presented their researches on different dimensions of folk literatures of Pakistan during an International Conference on Folk Literature in Pakistani Languages themed " Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as four presenters have presented their researches on different dimensions of folk literatures of Pakistan during an International Conference on Folk Literature in Pakistani Languages themed " Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom.

International Islamic University Islamabad has successfully conducted day-one session of the conference in collaboration with Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue and Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

The concurrent session-3 was chaired by Dr. Turab ul Hassan Sargana.

The very first presenter, Dr. Shair Ali Khan analyzed the linguistic influence on Dastangio and its translation scholarships. He attempted to examine the worldview on different folkloric cultures and their their phonological significances.

Another researcher Zahida Younus, took the second chance to scrutinize Pashtoon folk literature where she added that Pashtoon folktales have great significance in the view of negation of Pashtoon male superiority and dominance.

She explored the feministic wisdom to how females are portrayed as active subjects rather than passive masses.

She finalized elaborating Pashtoon fairytales in contrast to Western views on fairytales.

Shomaila Haleem, a well-versed researcher in Sindhi Folk Literature presented her feminist analysis on Umar Marvi's folktales. Her take was highly appreciated that she exposed the Sindhi women characters in Umar's writings. She concluded that females characters Sindhi culture is of high significance in loyalty, affection and modesty.

The last presenter, Mr. Raza Naeem wonderfully presented his investigation on Women in Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai's poetry. He explained that Bhittai is such of a high standard poetry where we can compare him with the great Sufi poet, Maulana Rumi.

Naeem examined the creative and concrete love in Bhittai's poetry where explained the freedom of soul. He summed up by construeing the Quest for love and mystic knowledge in Bhittai's heartrending poetry.

After all, the Chair of the session Dr. Turab ul Hassan after taking question-answer session, concluded with appreciation for all the presenters, and he also suggested all the researchers to enlighten the folk literature to the new generation.