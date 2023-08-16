Open Menu

Four Rest Areas On M-4 Operational, Three More Near Completion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 07:04 PM

National Highways Authority has constructed four rest areas on Pindi Bhattian- Multan Motorway (M-4) to facilitate commuters

National Highways Authority has constructed four rest areas on Pindi Bhattian- Multan Motorway (M-4) to facilitate commuters.

An official of NHA told APP on Wednesday that the construction of three more rest areas was near completion.

He said that four rest areas were functional at Makhdumpur, Shorkot, Gojra and one mini service area at Sahianwala on M-4.

He said that the construction of new service areas at Khanewal,Jumani and Dandewal was near completion to facilitate the commuters travelling on M-4.

The M-4 begins near Pindi Bhattian Interchange and continues on a southwest course connecting the cities Faisalabad, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot, Abdul Hakeem, Khanewal and Multan and ends at Sher Shah Interchange giving exit to Multan.

