Four restaurants, a shop sealed, Rs 115,000 fine imposed for Corona SOPs violations

The district administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), has sealed four restaurants and a shop and imposed fines amounting to Rs 115,000 on the violators

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt, Nusheen Israr conducted crackdown against violations of SOPs and sealed a restaurant and a shop. She also imposed fines amounting to Rs 45,000 on the violators.

Similarly, AC Saddar sealed three restaurants and imposed fines amounting to Rs 70,000 on the rules violators.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers as soon as possible.

He said, the raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs was inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant was the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.

AC Cantt also distributed face masks among citizens and shopkeepers.

