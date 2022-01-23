UrduPoint.com

Four Restaurants Sealed, Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Four restaurants sealed, fine imposed on shopkeepers for violating COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday sealed four restaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for not following coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt, a special team inspected the implementation of corona-related SOPs in different markets of cantonment areas and sealed four restaurants as they failed to provide the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of their employees.

The AC also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on different shopkeepers and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to observe the SOPs.

