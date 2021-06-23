Four revenue defaulters held over non-payment of tax

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Crackdown against revenue defaulters was continued across the district and the teams nabbed four defaulters over non-payment of tax here on Wednesday.

Operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar and four revenue defaulters from Qasba circle were caught and sent behind the bar.

The maize crop of one tax defaulter was seized while he managed to flee from there.

Similarly, tractor of one tax defaulter was also taken into custody.

The warning notices were issued to all defaulters across the district for submitting revenue dues rather ready to face the action.