UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Revenue Defaulters Held Over Non-payment Of Tax

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Four revenue defaulters held over non-payment of tax

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Crackdown against revenue defaulters was continued across the district and the teams nabbed four defaulters over non-payment of tax here on Wednesday.

Operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar and four revenue defaulters from Qasba circle were caught and sent behind the bar.

The maize crop of one tax defaulter was seized while he managed to flee from there.

Similarly, tractor of one tax defaulter was also taken into custody.

The warning notices were issued to all defaulters across the district for submitting revenue dues rather ready to face the action.

Related Topics

Circle All From

Recent Stories

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian ‘Non-Profits’ in s ..

6 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

9 minutes ago

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

21 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

42 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

51 minutes ago

Guterres Urges Berlin Conference Participants to B ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.