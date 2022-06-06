Four revenue officials suspended

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zakir Hussain Afridi on Monday suspended four revenue officials including two tehsildar over incomplete record, decreased revenue and failure to achieve targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zakir Hussain Afridi on Monday suspended four revenue officials including two tehsildar over incomplete record, decreased revenue and failure to achieve targets.

On the directives of SMBR, Secretary Board of Revenue Afsar Ali Shah inspected Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan and checked the revenue, audit record.

The secretary expressed dissatisfaction over the audit report and presented the report to SMBR.

SMBR Zakir Hussain Afridi issued suspension orders of Tehsildar Bannu, Tehsildar Dera, Sub-Registrar Bannu, Sub-Registrar Dera Ismail Khan, Computer Operator Service Delivery Bannu and directed to conduct inquiry over their negligence and failure to provide complete record.