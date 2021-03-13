Four robbers apprehended for looting flour sale point

Police have arrested four robbers involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuable from Flour Sale Point of Baba Aziz Flour Mills situated at Bahawalpur Bypass about a month ago

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four robbers involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuable from Flour Sale Point of Baba Aziz Flour Mills situated at Bahawalpur Bypass about a month ago.

According to police spokesman, four unidentified armed robbers entered into the flour sale point of Baba Aziz Flour Mills and looted cash Rs 350,000, mobile phones and other valuables from the workers and escaped about a month ago.

The SS Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider and other senior officers reached the spot and registered a case against the criminals.

A special police team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Aamir Khan to arrest the criminals. The police team arrested the criminals and traced a total of nine robbery cases from the them besides recovering illegal weapons from their possession.

The criminals have been sent to judicial jail for identification parade,A spokesman added.