UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Robbers Apprehended For Looting Flour Sale Point

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:51 PM

Four robbers apprehended for looting flour sale point

Police have arrested four robbers involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuable from Flour Sale Point of Baba Aziz Flour Mills situated at Bahawalpur Bypass about a month ago

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four robbers involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuable from Flour Sale Point of Baba Aziz Flour Mills situated at Bahawalpur Bypass about a month ago.

According to police spokesman, four unidentified armed robbers entered into the flour sale point of Baba Aziz Flour Mills and looted cash Rs 350,000, mobile phones and other valuables from the workers and escaped about a month ago.

The SS Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider and other senior officers reached the spot and registered a case against the criminals.

A special police team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Aamir Khan to arrest the criminals. The police team arrested the criminals and traced a total of nine robbery cases from the them besides recovering illegal weapons from their possession.

The criminals have been sent to judicial jail for identification parade,A spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Aamir Khan Robbery Sale Bahawalpur Criminals From Flour

Recent Stories

Philippines Detects New, Unique COVID-19 Variant - ..

5 minutes ago

CCRI to modernize its research programme to improv ..

5 minutes ago

NAB approaches LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawa ..

23 minutes ago

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee hol ..

26 minutes ago

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana congratulates Sanjrani , Afri ..

6 minutes ago

PM committed to take mega corruption cases to logi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.