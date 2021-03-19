Four robbers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The police arrested four robbers and recovered cash and weapons here on Friday.

According to the police, a police team arrested Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Yasir, Ali Raza and Zahid Mehhmood besides recovering two motorcycles, Rs 5,00,000, five mobile phones, weapons and several rounds.

The police said that the accused were wanted in cases of dacoity and robbery cases.