Four robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrest four alleged robbers from different parts of the city on Sunday night.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police had been receiving complaints that some robbers were looting people at gunpoint after they leave ATM cabins of banks.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry formed two teams, headed by SHO Millat Town Abid Hussain Jatt and SHO People's Colony Shahid Awan, to arrest the criminals.

The police teams conducted raids at various sites and succeeded in arresting four robbers from Jaranwala Road and Batala Colony areas.

The police also recovered weapons from the robbers along with the looted money, the spokesman added.