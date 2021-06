Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested four robbers and recovered weapons and cash from them on Friday.

According to the police, Shahid Nadee, Muhammad Amir, Junaid and Amir Ali were arrested while the police recovered 16 mobiles, Rs 410,000, weapons andseveral rounds.

The police said that the accused were wanted in 60 cases of dacoity and robbery.