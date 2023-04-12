Close
Four Robbers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Four robbers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four members of two gangs and recovered weapons and itesm.

According to a police spokesperson, Muradpur police station arrested Zahid and Akhtar of Tanveera gang and recovered millions of rupees, mobile phones and weapons.

Meanwhile, Muradpur police also arrested Waqas and Farooq of Waqasa gang and recovered Rs 200,000, three motorcycles, weapons and mobile phonestion.

Police said the accused confessed their involvement in more than 20 different casesof dacoity and robbery.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

