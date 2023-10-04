Four robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The district police arrested four bandits in two different raids on Wednesday.

Police said officials of Gulberg police raided near 79-Morh and arrested

Yasir and Toqueer.

Meanwhile, three dacoits were looting passersby near Kashmir bridge in limits of Mansoorabad

police when a police team reached which arrested Mujahid and Ali Chaudhary while the third accused

fled away.

The accused were involved in several dacoity cases.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.