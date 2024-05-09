Open Menu

Four Robbers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Four robbers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The police arrested four robbers and recovered weapons here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, Bomban-wala police station arrested

Muhammad Suleman, Kashif, Faryad Ali and Tayyab.

During interrogation, two motorcycles, Rs 80,000, three pistols and several rounds

were recovered from the accused.

The police said the accused were wanted in different cases of theft and robbery.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery From

Recent Stories

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

7 minutes ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

53 minutes ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

57 minutes ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

3 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

6 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

15 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

15 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

15 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan