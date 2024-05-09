Four robbers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The police arrested four robbers and recovered weapons here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, Bomban-wala police station arrested

Muhammad Suleman, Kashif, Faryad Ali and Tayyab.

During interrogation, two motorcycles, Rs 80,000, three pistols and several rounds

were recovered from the accused.

The police said the accused were wanted in different cases of theft and robbery.