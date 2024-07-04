Open Menu

Four Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The police arrested four robbers and recovered four looted motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Roshanwala police station Malik Imran on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting two robbers of a gang including Mohsin and Naseem who were wanted by the police in 35 cases.

The police recovered 4 snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs.125,000/-, mobile phones and weapons from them.

Similarly, Bahlak police also nabbed two robbers of another gang including Dilawar and Ashiq along with cash of Rs.1,175,000, mobile phones, illegal weapons, etc.

The police locked the accused behind the bars while further investigation was underway,spokesman added.

