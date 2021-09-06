UrduPoint.com

Four Robbers Arrested After Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

Four robbers arrested after police encounter

Rawalpindi District Police here on Monday arrested four robbers after police encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area near Chatri Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Monday arrested four robbers after police encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area near Chatri Chowk.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police during snap checking signaled to stop four bikers near Chatri Chowk but they opened fire on police mobile and tried to escape.

During exchange of fire, two accused received bullet injuries and rounded up while two others were also arrested as police chased and managed to net them.

The detained accused namely Faraz, Yasir, Shujaat and Adil are record holders in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore and had remained jail birds and challaned in different cases of dacoity, robbery and illegal weapons.

On receiving the information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured criminals to hospital for medical treatment.

Police also recovered two motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Superintendent Police, Rawal said that the criminals and those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law.

