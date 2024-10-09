Four robbers arrested after shootout

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have apprehended four alleged bandits

who were hurt by firing of their own accomplices.

Police said on Wednesday that six outlaws riding on two

motorbikes looted Rs 1 million from a passerby at Bua

Road, in the limits of Bahauddin Zikriya police station.

On information, Old Kotwali police chased the outlaws

at around 1:30 am who escaped towards Boson Road.

Later, the robbers fled towards Syeda Wala bypass

and then towards Bakhtawar Amin Hospital.

As the bandits reached Bua Morh, the police encircled

them.

Sensing the situation, the outlaws opened fire at

police which was retaliated.

After a brief shootout, four criminals received bullet wounds

by firing of their own accomplices while two others fled the scene.

Police arrested the accused identified as Ali Raza Sheikh,

Arif Sheikh, Arshad Sheikh and Abdul Rahman.

The police recovered two pistols and motorbikes from the scene.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for emergency treatment.

The outlaws were involved in the murder of a couple inside local

restaurant five days ago.