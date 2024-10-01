Four robbers arrested from Katlang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a notable achievement, Mardan police have arrested four accused involved in heists from the godowns in Katlang tehsil of Mardan and recovered a hefty looted amount and other stolen goods from their possessions.

Mardan police said the arrested accused were used to be as night watchmen for various bazaars and markets in Katland.

The four accused who are brothers in relation used to steal cash and other valuable goods from the stores during night hours.

Police said after a brief interrogation, all the four accused have confessed to committing robberies adding that an amount of Rs 10.3 million, scores of flour sacks and tins of oil and ghee and 16 sacks of rice were recovered from their possession.

APP/vak