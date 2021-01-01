Four Robbers Arrested, Goods Recovered
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four robbers and recovered items from their possession on Friday.
A police spokesman said a team of policemen conducted a raid and arrested four robbers besides recovering gold ornaments, cash, three pistol, a rifle, a Kalashnkov and a gun.
They were identified as Khizar Hayyat, Qaiser Abbas, Muhammad Mumtaz and Muhammad Aslamwho were wanted to the police in many cases.