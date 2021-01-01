UrduPoint.com
Four Robbers Arrested, Goods Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four robbers and recovered items from their possession on Friday.

A police spokesman said a team of policemen conducted a raid and arrested four robbers besides recovering gold ornaments, cash, three pistol, a rifle, a Kalashnkov and a gun.

They were identified as Khizar Hayyat, Qaiser Abbas, Muhammad Mumtaz and Muhammad Aslamwho were wanted to the police in many cases.

