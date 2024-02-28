Four robbers arrested in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iqbal Town Organized Crime Unit has arrested four members of a robbers gang and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Iqbal Town Organized Crime Unit has arrested four members of a robbers gang and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested robbers have been identified as Muhammad Shahbaz alias Arbash, Ali Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen and Sheroon Sohial.

The suspects were history-sheeters and they confessed to committing many robberies and dacoities. They used to loot people on main roads of posh areas at gunpoint and flee from the scene.