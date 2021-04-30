UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Four robbers arrested in sargodha

The police arrested four robbers and recovered cash, a motorcycle and weapons 0n Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested four robbers and recovered cash, a motorcycle and weapons 0n Friday.

The police said the Bhera police team headed by SHO Sohail Zafar conducted raid at Bhera city and arrested four members of a gang and recovered a bike, Rs 60,8000 and four pistols.

The accused were identified as Faizan Ali, Kamran, Muzamal and Muhammad Usman. The police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, 1,836 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Put Navalny's Regional Offices on ..

2 minutes ago

Sputnik Correspondent Assaulted During Kyrgyz Secu ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Took Note of Saudi Crown Prince's Intervie ..

2 minutes ago

Seven gamblers arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Russia Is Ready to Send Observers to Syrian Presid ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.