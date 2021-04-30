Four robbers arrested in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested four robbers and recovered cash, a motorcycle and weapons 0n Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested four robbers and recovered cash, a motorcycle and weapons 0n Friday.

The police said the Bhera police team headed by SHO Sohail Zafar conducted raid at Bhera city and arrested four members of a gang and recovered a bike, Rs 60,8000 and four pistols.

The accused were identified as Faizan Ali, Kamran, Muzamal and Muhammad Usman. The police registered a case and started investigation.