Four robbers arrested in sargodha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Sargodha road police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons,motorcycles,cash from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday, the raiding team arrested four members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Hajji Riaz, Sajid Ali, Kashif Ali and Ali Shan who were wanted by police in dacoity, robbery and vehicle snatching cases.

The team recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, mobile phones and cash from them,while further investigation was underway,police added.