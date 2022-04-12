UrduPoint.com

Four Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Four robbers arrested in sargodha

Sargodha road police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons,motorcycles,cash from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Sargodha road police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons,motorcycles,cash from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday, the raiding team arrested four members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Hajji Riaz, Sajid Ali, Kashif Ali and Ali Shan who were wanted by police in dacoity, robbery and vehicle snatching cases.

The team recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, mobile phones and cash from them,while further investigation was underway,police added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Vehicle Robbery Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his positio ..

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his position as PCB Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in most pa ..

Partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in most parts of KP: Met

51 seconds ago
 Govt employees, pensioners welcome PM's announceme ..

Govt employees, pensioners welcome PM's announcement of increasing salaries, pen ..

3 minutes ago
 PFA raids counterfeit drinks factory

PFA raids counterfeit drinks factory

3 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif calls urgent meeting of economic ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls urgent meeting of economic experts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.