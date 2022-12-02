Four robbers arrested, items recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four accused of two inter-district gangs involved in dacoity and robbery cases.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, Sambrial police arrested Saqlain, Fiaz, Maqsood and Nawaz-ul-Haq.

During interrogation, 25 mobile phones, five motorcycles, three pistols and two buffaloswere recovered from the accused.

Police said that the accused confessed 60 cases of dacoity and robbery.