Four robbers arrested, Rs 5m recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Peoples Colony police claimed to have arrested four accused involved in a robbery case and recovered Rs 5 million from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the accused had looted Rs 13.

7 million from Muhammad Khan, a cashier of al-Fateh Store in People's Colony on January 9 near Haseeb Shaheed Chowk D-Ground, when he was going to deposit the amount in a bank.

The police, after registering a robbery case, started investigation and arrested former security incharge of al-Fateh Store Faraz Ahmad, his relative Aun Muhammad and two accomplices.

Police also recovered Rs 5 million from the accused while further investigation was under way,the spokesman added.