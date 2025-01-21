Four Robbers Arrested, Rs2.6m Loot Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM
Multan police smashed a gang of four robbers and recovered Rs 2.6 million valuables from their possession
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Multan police smashed a gang of four robbers and recovered Rs 2.6 million valuables from their possession.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Farooq alias Farooqa gang was involved in motorcycle snatching, robbery, house robbery, and dacoity cases. The valuables recovered included four motorcycles, four mobile phones, three cows, a buffalo, 13 goats, besides a 30-bore pistol and bullets.
Accused including gang leader Farooq, Kashif, Dilshad, and Shamshad were arrested by Raja Ram police, tahsil Shujabad, by employing modern technology and by virtue of their professional competence, CPO Sadiq Dogar said in a statement.
The looted goods recovered were handed over to the complainants on Tuesday.
The CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, SDPO Shujabad Mahar Waseem Siyal, SHO Raja Ram Basit Malik and his team for the successful operation.
Police was able to resolve seven cases after the arrest of the criminals, the police spokesman said.
Recent Stories
WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul A ..
The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conference on 24th
Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved performance
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing
GCU honors co-curricular excellence at 23rd convocation
Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for Law and Justice and Human Righ ..
Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Balochistan Levies Force: DG
Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conference on 24th6 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved performance6 minutes ago
-
Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Naze ..6 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Balochistan Levies Force: DG6 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed10 minutes ago
-
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs meeting of Ring Road co ..10 minutes ago
-
Lawyers call on City Police Officer10 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested, Rs2.6m loot recovered6 minutes ago
-
District admin adopts digital solutions to boost good governance6 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides worth over Rs8.4mn seized6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University18 minutes ago