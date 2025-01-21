Open Menu

Four Robbers Arrested, Rs2.6m Loot Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Four robbers arrested, Rs2.6m loot recovered

Multan police smashed a gang of four robbers and recovered Rs 2.6 million valuables from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Multan police smashed a gang of four robbers and recovered Rs 2.6 million valuables from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Farooq alias Farooqa gang was involved in motorcycle snatching, robbery, house robbery, and dacoity cases. The valuables recovered included four motorcycles, four mobile phones, three cows, a buffalo, 13 goats, besides a 30-bore pistol and bullets.

Accused including gang leader Farooq, Kashif, Dilshad, and Shamshad were arrested by Raja Ram police, tahsil Shujabad, by employing modern technology and by virtue of their professional competence, CPO Sadiq Dogar said in a statement.

The looted goods recovered were handed over to the complainants on Tuesday.

The CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, SDPO Shujabad Mahar Waseem Siyal, SHO Raja Ram Basit Malik and his team for the successful operation.

Police was able to resolve seven cases after the arrest of the criminals, the police spokesman said.

