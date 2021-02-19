Four robbers arrested, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash weapons and other items here on Friday.

According to the police, Haji-pura police arrested Ishfaq, Danish, Ansar and Fazal Rehman.

During interrogation, four motorcycles, Rs 500,200, seven mobile phones, three pistols and 15 rounds were recovered from the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi announced prizes and certificates for the raiding team.