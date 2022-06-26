UrduPoint.com

Four Robbers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Four robbers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four member gang involved in house robberies and recovered stolen money of Rs. 2.1 million, 02 mobile phones and weapons used in crime from their possession.

Airport police arrested Abid Bila gang who also opened fire and injured a citizen during the robbery.

The other accused were identified as gang leader Abid, Noman, Abdul Rafi and Ehsanullah.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab to arrest the accused.

The dangerous gang was a challenge for the Rawalpindi police were arrested which was worked tirelessly by the SHO Airport and its team.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated the performance of police team, saying that a strict action will be taken against anti social elements, adding that protection of life and property of the citizens was the prime responsibility.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Mobile Robbery Rawalpindi Money From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

19 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.