Four robbers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four member gang involved in house robberies and recovered stolen money of Rs. 2.1 million, 02 mobile phones and weapons used in crime from their possession.

Airport police arrested Abid Bila gang who also opened fire and injured a citizen during the robbery.

The other accused were identified as gang leader Abid, Noman, Abdul Rafi and Ehsanullah.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab to arrest the accused.

The dangerous gang was a challenge for the Rawalpindi police were arrested which was worked tirelessly by the SHO Airport and its team.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated the performance of police team, saying that a strict action will be taken against anti social elements, adding that protection of life and property of the citizens was the prime responsibility.