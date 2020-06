FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Satiana police arrested four alleged dacoits, involved in a number of robbery and theft cases, on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, a police team conducted a raid at the hideout of the criminals in Chak No 432-GB and arrested ring leader Tariq and three others.

Police recovered two pistols from them. Investigation was under way.